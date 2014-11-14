British PM David Cameron Is Touring Sydney With His 'Friend' Tony Abbott

Commonwealth PM’s David Cameron and Tony Abbott. Photo: Twitter

The two Commonwealth Prime Ministers took advantage of the sensational Sydney weather, touring Circular Quay and the Opera House in the early hours of the morning.

British Prime Minister David Cameron and Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott took a stroll around the harbour foreshore, taking in the sights around Cockle Bay.

“I’ve never been to Sydney before. You’ve laid on some un-English weather for me,” Cameron said.

Cameron tweeted a picture of the pair this morning with the caption, “With my friend @TonyAbbottMHR on a morning walk in Sydney. Later I’ll address the Australian Parliament.”

The two political dignitaries were accompanied by more than a dozen security personal.

Following their walk, Cameron and Abbott continued their conversation over a business breakfast.

Cameron is set to address the Australian Parliament later today and will also pay a visit to the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

The two leaders will attend the G20 Summit in Brisbane over the weekend.

With my friend @TonyAbbottMHR on a morning walk in Sydney. Later I'll address the Australian Parliament. pic.twitter.com/jc3iLhRi6u — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 13, 2014

Smart casual the order of the day for David Cameron's opening sortie around Sydney Harbour with Tony Abbott. pic.twitter.com/eFg1rZitwN — Jon Donnison (@JonDonnison) November 13, 2014

Security at the Opera House for Abbott and Cameron's silly photo op this morning (pic via @AirlieWalsh) pic.twitter.com/TiOVYbVdLH — Rick Eyre (@rickeyre) November 13, 2014

