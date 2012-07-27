David Cameron Says Gay Marriage Will Be Legal In Britain By 2015

Photo: AP

On the eve of Mitt Romney’s visit to London, UK Prime Minister David Cameron chose to reaffirm his support of gay marriage, and said he believed it would be legal within three years.Addressing a group of LGBT community members in a reception, Cameron vowed that he hoped to follow in Scotland’s footsteps, which recently declared it would attempt to legalise gay marriage by 2015, reports CNN.



“I just want to say I am absolutely determined that this Coalition government will follow in that tradition by legislating for gay marriage in this Parliament,” he told the crowd.

A bold announcement, not all members of Cameron’s party—nor the Church of England—met it with approval. Tory parliament member Peter Bone quipped that the government already making up its mind on the issue without consultation from the citizens and fellow government members would be a “sham”, calling the issue “clearly divisive”, reports the London Evening Standard.

The Christian Instituter’s spokesman Mike Judge also expressed discontent with the announcement. “It is incredibly arrogant of him to tell churches what religious beliefs they should and shouldn’t hold”, posted the Christan Institute.

Cameron is facing increased pressure to open the issue to a free vote in parliament. While his Conservative party is likely to vote heavily against the law, the Labour and Liberal Democrat parties could still pass the law if their voting blocs backed the bill.

Currently, gay couples are allowed under British law to engage in civil unions.

