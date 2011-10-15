One In Six British Cell Phones Are Infected With E.Coli

One of these has E.coli on it.

According to a study, 16 per cent of British mobile telephones have traces of the harmful bacteria, E.coli on them, reports the Atlantic.The study was conducted by the UK Global Handwashing Coalition and involved researchers from two London Universities travelling across the country to take samples from cell phones and hands.



One in six mobile phones were found to have traces of E.coli on them, a harmful bacteria of faecal origin. E.coli can cause severe stomach upsets.

One in six people were also found to have the bacteria on their hands.

Amazingly, despite this figure 95 per cent of the people interviewed said they always washed their hands after using the bathroom.

