British Peeping Tom Caught Spying On Chinese Olympic Swimmers

Photo: AP Images

A 25-year-old British man appeared in a court in the UK yesterday, charged with attempting to watch the Chinese swim team change at a Leeds sporting centre, the Sun reports.Declan Crosbie was reportedly caught in July after a member of the public saw him enter the female changing rooms at Leeds University’s The Edge training facility. Staff followed him inside and saw him peering over the top of cubicles at members of the Chinese swim team who were training for the London games. When he noticed the staff, he hid in a cubicle and responded in a “female-like voice”, the BBC reports.



According to the Daily Mail he was dressed smartly, carrying a rucksack’ with ‘his fly undone’.

Crosbie escaped but later turned himself into police. He has pleaded guilty to “trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence.”

Curiously, the judge in charge of the case may be forced to consult with Olympic authorities. Judge Peter Collier told the court.

“This offence is technically an Olympic offence because the victims were members of the Chinese swimming team who were training at facilities here in Leeds.”

Judge Collier has said that Crosbie may escape a jail term.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.