British Parliament Appalled By "Suicide Bombing Game"

We’re used to seeing all manner of deeply offensive things on the Internet, but apparently some Brits aren’t. British Member of Parliament Keith Vaz heard about “Kaboom: The Suicide Bombing Game,” which has been around since early 2002, and wants it removed from the Internet.



It’s not much as far as a game goes: You play a Arab-looking man, and wait for a good number of passers-by. Then you click your mouse, and explode. That’s about all there is.

The row over the game started when the UK Bali Bombing Victims Group protested the game’s poor taste. Naturally, grandstanding lawmakers pounced on the controversy, and now Dubai-based Al Arabiya is on the story.

May we inject a few notes of rationality?

Kaboom has been distributed to multiple sites all over the Internet, so it can’t be taken down, even if that was a good idea, which it’s not.

The game debuted in April of 2002.

Kaboom is plenty offensive, but there’s a lot worse stuff out there.

