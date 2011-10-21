'THAT'S FOR LOCKERBIE': British Newspapers Revel In Qaddafi's Death

It seems like every British paper is running with that gruesome picture of Qaddafi’s death.



We’ve included The Sun‘s front page below, but the tabloid isn’t alone. Both The Telegraph and The Guardian are also running with that image, while The Daily Mail and The Daily Mirror both use different pictures (with the same headline).

(h/t @suttonnick)

Photo: twitter.com/suttonnick

