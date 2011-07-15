A 20-Year-Old Amateur Has The First-Round Lead At The British Open

Photo: AP

20-year-old English amateur Tom Lewis is tied for lead at the British Open after shooting 65 on Thursday, which is a record round for a non-pro.Lewis is tied with Thomas Bjorn at 5-under par after the first round.



Not only is Lewis the first amateur to lead at the end of ANY round of the Open since 1968, he did it while playing alongside the man he was named after – golfing legend Tom Watson.

