Northern Ireland's Darren Clarke Wins The British Open

Phil Mickelson has charged up the front nine to move into a tie for first place with Darren Clarke at the British Open.Neither man has won The Open before.



Mickelson shot 5-under through the first 7 holes to rocket up the leaderboard on the final day. He was even for the tournament when Sunday started.

keep checking back for updates throughout the morning.

10:42am | Darren Clarke eagles 7 (just like Phil did), to take a 2-shot lead.

11:00am | Mickelson birdies 10 to move back with in one-shot.

11:10am | Phil bogeys 11 and Clarke pars 9, to resume a 2-shot lead.

11:54am | Phil has another bogey and just misses a birdie putt on 14. Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson has turned it on, with two birdies on the back nine. He passes Mickelson to move into second.

12:20pm | Clarke in command as Johnson, Mickelson collapse

Johnson double bogeys 14 after going out of bounds and Mickelson has added two more bogeys to his back nine collapse. Clarke now holds a four-shot lead over Johnson and Bjorn and merely needs to survive the last four holes to claim his first major.

1:02pm | Clarke Claims The Open

It’s over. Darren Clarke finishes with a score of 6-under par, winning his first major. It’s his 20th appearance in The Open, the most by any golfer before winning his first Claret Jug. That also makes back-to-back majors for Northern Ireland after Rory McIlroy’s U.S. Open win.

