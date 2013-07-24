This Alarming Grass Photo Gives You Can Idea Of Why The British Open Was So Tough

The British Open at Muirfield played harder than expected last weekend.



Some of the best players in the world didn’t even make the cut, and if it wasn’t for Phil Mickelson’s incredible run on the back nine, no players would have ended up below par.

One reason it was so tough was because the course was so dry. Especially early in the week, balls were rolling through the fairways and skipping off the greens.

To get an idea of what the players were deal with, David Duval tweeted a picture of the bone dry fairway.

It looks like straight dirt:

Compare that to the perfect fairway at Augusta:

And even the lush rough of the US Open:

