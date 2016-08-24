Great Britain bought its Olympic athletes matching red bags and they wreaked havoc at the airport

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty British athletes show off their Olympic medals.

Great Britain’s Olympic athletes may have gone through the all-time most stressful baggage claim experience at the airport.

In a show of solidarity and unity, Great Britain thought it would be nice to give its athletes matching red suitcases for the trip to the Rio Olympics.

However, it appears they didn’t think through what baggage claim would be like upon returning from the games.

The British Olympic squad touched home Tuesday morning, and it appears their matching red bags caused mass confusion among the athletes (via Deadspin).

Gymnast Becky Downie posted a Snapchat of the red chaos:

More than likely, some athlete took home somebody else’s clothes.

