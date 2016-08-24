Great Britain bought its Olympic athletes matching red bags and they wreaked havoc at the airport

Great Britain’s Olympic athletes may have gone through the all-time most stressful baggage claim experience at the airport.
In a show of solidarity and unity, Great Britain thought it would be nice to give its athletes matching red suitcases for the trip to the Rio Olympics.
However, it appears they didn’t think through what baggage claim would be like upon returning from the games.
The British Olympic squad touched home Tuesday morning, and it appears their matching red bags caused mass confusion among the athletes (via Deadspin).
Baggage collection could be interesting. #samesame #greattobeBAck pic.twitter.com/2ujPkLxmL1
— Team GB (@TeamGB) August 23, 2016
Mine’s the red one!! pic.twitter.com/Z68nxrDyJ6
— Nick Dempsey (@nickdempsey1) August 23, 2016
Anyone seen my red bag? @TeamGB #Olympics pic.twitter.com/R7NvpH1zrV
— Alex Gregory (@AlexGregoryGB) August 23, 2016
Gymnast Becky Downie posted a Snapchat of the red chaos:
OMGSHHHH ???????? pic.twitter.com/PofNEM3RXj
— Becky Downie (@Bdownie) August 23, 2016
More than likely, some athlete took home somebody else’s clothes.
NOW WATCH: Usain Bolt avoids this one type of food
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.