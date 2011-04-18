Britain Posts Redacted Nuclear Secrets Online, Which Could Be Viewed Simply By Copying And Pasting The Text

A declassified-but-redacted document about nuclear submarines was posted by Britain’s Ministry of defence. Due to a “technical error,” however, the redacted text could be revealed by copying and pasting it, according to The Guardian.



We assume this technical error was the use of digital black highlighter rather than an actual highlighter. For instance: top secret information.

The MoD corrected its error after being informed by a tabloid, The Daily Star Sunday.

More details on the document from The Guardian:

The Conservative MP Patrick Mercer, who served in the army, told the newspaper the information would be “hugely interesting” to Britain’s enemies and its release “potentially catastrophic”.

The document involved was an assessment drawn up by the head of the defence nuclear safety regulator, Commodore Andrew McFarlane, concerning options for the reactors in future submarines to replace the Trident fleet.

In sections released intentionally on the parliament website, it concluded that the existing reactors were “potentially vulnerable” to fatal accidents – leading ministers to suggest new versions would be used.

Don’t Miss: Wikileaks Reveals Hundreds Of U.S. “Critical Interests” >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.