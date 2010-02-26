British Navy Cuts Off Argentine Warship In Apparent Escalation Of New Falklands Crisis

A British Navy destroyer has intercepted an Argentinian warship in an apparent escalation of the Falklands Island Oil Crisis, according to The Sun.



The announcement comes just hours after the Argentinians filed a complaint with the United Nations over British oil exploration in the Falklands.

The small group of islands off the coast of Argentina are a British possession that the two had a conflict over in 1982.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.