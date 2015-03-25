Every British MP is being given a free iPad

Youtube Screenshot MP Nigel Mills is known to be fond of his iPad.

Every British MP is to be given a free iPad after the General Election in May, the Telegraph reports.

It’s part of a “hardware refresh” to ensure that politicians have the latest tools to do their job. All 605 MPs will receive a new iPad Air 2, the latest tablet device from Apple, along with a laptop (we don’t know what brand yet).

The project will cost around £200,000 ($US300,000) per year over a five year — bringing the total bill to £1 million ($US1.5 million).

Politicians say they need suitable hardware to do their work properly — but the new scheme has run into criticism. “Locking some of the most powerful people in the country into a platform that most of my constituents can’t afford seems like a mistake,” said Shadow Cabinet Office minister Chi Onwurah. “And that’s without mentioning the tax avoidance issue. I’m pushing for a device independent digital platform for Britain.”

Some of the 209 MPs who already own iPads have been caught using them in a way that’s definitely not intended. Nigel Mills was photographed using his to play Candy Crush over a period of two and a half hours during a committee meeting on pension reforms. Italian MPs have also frequently been spotted playing games on their iPads.

