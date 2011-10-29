FINALLY: First Born Females Win Right To The UK Throne

Photo: The Prince of Wales Official Website

David Cameron has won the approval he needed from heads of the Commonwealth states and given females equal rights to the UK throne, reports the BBC.Under the previous system, a second or third born son would reach the throne over a first born daughter. Now gender is irrelevant in the process.



A rule that prohibited potential Kings or Queens from marrying Catholics has also been removed.

The previous rules on ascension to the throne had been in place for 300 years. All 16 Commonwealth leaders approved the plan today in Perth, Australia.

Looks like Cameron has just earned himself a place in the history books.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.