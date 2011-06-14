British Ministry Of defence Warns Personnel Not To Check In On Foursquare Or They Could End Up Dancing With Terrorists

Some tea, dear?

The British Ministry of Defence launched a campaign about the dangers of soldiers sharing too much information online (via The Telegraph).Hearkening back to the famous World War II posters that warned Britons that “Careless Talk Costs Lives”, the British Ministry has made YouTube videos warning that it’s not just soldiers’ family and friends that read their status updates.



In one video, a British mother shares FaceBook information about a “VVIP” visit to her son’s airbase. A terrorist rings the doorbell, and the mother pours him tea and shows him her son’s baby pictures.

In another video, female soldiers check-in on Foursquare to a nightclub, and end up dancing with a terrorist. Check it out:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.