Mysterious British Millionaire Hands Out Bills To Random People On The Streets

Photo: @Wearelucky

We all enjoy thinking about what we would do if we suddenly became fabulously rich, but this benevolent millionaire has taken a slightly different approach.The anonymous founder of Wearelucky has taken it upon himself to travel across the world giving £1,000 ($1,250) to people he happens to meet, Guest of a Guest’s Ramya Velury reports.



The only thing the good citizen asks is that recipients of the cash use it in ways that are “good.”

According to the organisation’s site, the founder started the program after suddenly coming into a very large amount of money in 2010.

Initially, he says, he was going to pay $400,000 to go into space via the Virgin Galactic space flight. After thinking about it further, he felt “embarrassed,” cancelled his flight and vowed to use the money for a better purpose.

The intentions of the program are explained on the site:

People naturally assume there’s a catch but there are no conditions or obligations other than to do ‘good’ with the money. I think it’s important that the definition of that remains entirely subjective.

I’m still concerned about how Wearelucky is perceived but my hopes and intentions for the project are simple. Wearelucky is a sincere documentation of the memorable characters I’ve encountered, the impact of the money and the remarkable stories collected along the way.

According to the organisation’s Twitter account, a few lucky Londoners were recipients of the cash this past Wednesday.

So follow the Twitter and see where he will be next, maybe you can get some cash. And check out the full site to see the profiles of people who have gotten money, its definitely worth it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.