The Wealthy British Property Tycoon Living In Cheap Public Housing

Shiraj Haque owns over $8 million worth of property, including a $3.27 million home in the London suburbs. He also owns a chain of restaurants and a supermarket.



But the tycoon is living frugally, paying just $220 a week to live in a public housing complex meant for low-income families, reports The Daily Mail.

He’s been living in the complex since 2000, when he was already wealthy.

From The Daily Mail:

Mr. Haque said he was housed because his previous home had been demolished.

He told the Sunday Telegraph that he lived there because he considered himself a ‘social democrat’ who ‘wanted to connect with the community’.

Haque is one of a growing number of wealthy individuals living in “social housing” in the U.K., and officials there have vowed to crack down on the problem by barring anyone who makes more than $163,650 from residing in the homes, which have long waiting lists, The Daily Mail says.

DON’T MISS: The Exotic Vacation Destinations Of Indian Billionaires >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.