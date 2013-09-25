A British Royal Marine Veteran Reportedly Saved More Than 100 Lives In The Kenyan Mall Attack

REUTERS A child runs to safety as armed police hunt gunmen who went on a shooting spree at Westgate shopping centre in Nairobi September 21, 2013.

Amid the terror and tremendous loss of life after a terror attack at a shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya, the first heroic tales from the ordeal have begun to emerge.

Distinguished among them is the story of a British Royal Marine veteran who was having coffee outside the mall when the attack began.

Far outnumbered and outarmed, equipped with only a handgun, the man reportedly went into the mall at least 12 times and lead more than 100 to safety, according to the British newspaper, the Independent.

The man, whose identity is being withheld in media reports in regard for his safety, was identified after a photo surfaced of him escorting two women from the mall, a small black pistol tucked in his waistband.

The Independent reports that is is not uncommon for British Royal Marine Commandos to spend time in Kenya as part of their regular duties. Many retire there.

The man in question reportedly lives there full time.

Kenyan security forces claimed Tuesday they have finally brought a close to the terror attack on the Westgate Mall by Somali militants that took more than 70 lives.

