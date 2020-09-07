A man whose father gifted him a bottle of whiskey every year for his birthday sells his collection to buy a house

ohn Keeble/Getty Images Bottles of various years old Macallan highland single malt whisky are displayed during the RM Sotherby’s London, on October 23, 2019

A man whose father gifted him a bottle of 18-year-old whiskey for his birthday every year is selling the collection to buy himself a house.

Matthew Robson, from Taunton, England was under strict instruction from his father never to open the bottles of Macallan single malt whiskey he was gifted.

Robson, who now has a total of 28 bottles, is selling his collection of whiskey for £40,000 ($US53,000) and is using the money to put in a deposit for a house.

His father, Pete, got him the first bottle when he was born and since then has spent a total of Â£5,000 ($US6600) on the presents. Now, the 28-year-old is selling his collection for Â£40,000 ($US53,000) and plans to use the money to put a deposit on a house.

“Each year I received it as a birthday present,” Robson said,according to the BBC. “I thought it was quite a quirky little present as I was slightly too young to start drinking.

“But I was under strict instructions, never, never to open them and I tried my hardest and succeeded and they’re all intact,” he added.

Not opening the bottles has paid off for Robson. In the last five to 10 years, Macallan whiskey has become collectible and its value has risen massively, according to experts.

Robson’s father, who is Scottish, said he bought the first bottle of 1974 whiskey to “wet the baby’s head” 28 years ago.

“I thought it would be interesting if I bought one every year and he’d end up with 18 bottles of 18-year-old whiskey for his 18th birthday,” he said, according to the BBC.

“It wasn’t the only present he got from us. It was just meant to be a unique present but it was a little bit of luck that we kept it going,” he added.

The collection is being sold by whiskey broker Mark Littler, who has said it was a “perfect set” and had a lot of interest from buyers in New York and Asia.

“To have such a vast collection of bottles is the real selling point of these,” Littler said, the BBC reported.

Last year, a rare bottle of Scotch whiskey made headlines after it was sold for a world record Â£1.45m at auction in London.

The 60-year-old Macallan single malt was described as the “holy grail” of whiskey by the auction house, Insider reported.

