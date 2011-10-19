British Man Becomes First Person To Be Mummified In Over 3,000 Years

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A British man who died at the age of 61-years-old has become the first person in over 3,000 years to be mummified in the style of the ancient Egyptians.SBS reports that former taxi driver Alan Billis, who passed away from lung cancer in January, had volunteered himself for the experiment before his death. He described the whole proceedings as “bloody interesting.”



MSN News reports that Billis’ corpse was soaked in salt water for a month before being dried out in a heated chamber. Prior to this, scientists had removed Billis’ internal organs, replacing them with linen.

His body was then wrapped up in linen bandages in a style mimicking that of the Egyptian Pharaohs. His brains were not removed through his nose, a practice that was not carried out in ancient Egypt, contrary to popular belief.

Billis’ mummification will now be the subject of a British TV documentary next week. The process has been hailed as a success by experts.

