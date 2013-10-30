A British Man Just Got Arrested For A Massive Hack On The US Military

The United States has arrested 28-year-old Lauri Love of Stradishall, England, for allegedly hacking into a whole bunch of military networks “resulting in millions of dollars in losses,” according to a

press release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Love is accused of breaking into computers at the U.S. Army, U.S. Missile Defence Agency, Environmental Protection Agency and NASA in multiple attacks.

The press release even included a chart of all the stuff the U.S. government says Love and three unnamed accomplices nabbed, including the personal information on some 5,000 servicemen/women and other government employees, and “defence program budgeting data.”

The hacks occurred over the past year. He and his alleged co-conspirators are said to have planted “back doors” into these computers, so that they could come back and grab more information.

At one point, Love allegedly said they had gained access to “basically every piece of information you’d need to do full identity theft on any employee or contractor” at the hacked agencies, the U.S., according to court documents.

They were also planning on announcing that they had hacked the U.S. military on Twitter, the documents said.

