British Lord Suggests Dropping A Nuke On Pakistan

It probably went largely unnoticed in the States when Lord Gilbert, a former Labour Party defence minister, advocated nuking Pakistan, according to Huffington Post UK.Yes, that’s right, on Thanksgiving Day, Gilbert stood in the House of Lords and suggested that dropping the first nuclear bomb since Nagasaki on the soil of a dual U.S.-U.K. ally might prevent insurgent crossings into Afghanistan.



“These things are not talked about, but they should be,” said Gilbert, “because there are great possibilities for deterrence in using the weapons that we already have in that respect.”

Besides, “nobody lives up in the mountains on the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan except for a few goats and a handful of people herding them,” said Gilbert.

Gilbert specifically suggested use of a Neutron Bomb — the one that the U.S. Government designed in order to destroy human targets and leave structures intact. The bomb never quite succeeded though, and though sheer radiation levels sufficed for Gilbert’s type of “area denial” strategy, the blast itself is still damaging out to approximately 1.5 kilometers.

“I am absolutely delighted that nuclear weapons were invented when they were and I am delighted that, with our help, it was the Americans who invented them,” Gilbert said.

Despite Gilbert’s delight, there is no indication from the British Parliament that they intend to nuke Pakistan.

