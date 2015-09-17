Little British boy has a hilariously proper reaction when he finds out he's going to be a big brother

After his mother told him he was going to be a big brother, five-year-old Ethan completely lost his mind with excitement — but he never lost his manners.

Ethan’s mum, Sarah Bromby, uploaded the reaction video on Facebook at the end of August. It has since been viewed over 34 million times.

Watch Ethan’s immediate reaction to Sarah telling him that she is pregnant.



“Is it really in there? Is it in your belly?” he asks repeatedly throughout the video, questions that only gets cuter the more Ethan says them in his little kid-voice and British accent.

A true English gentleman, Ethan even offers up his bed to his future brother or sister.

“I’m going to be a big brother,” he exclaims, jumping up as best he can while strapped into a car-seat.



“I really hope you’re not joking,” Ethan tell his mother, who promises she’s telling the truth.

We can only imagine how hard it’s going to be for Ethan to wait for his future sibling to be born, an event which his mother tells him is still many months down the road.

You can watch the entire video here or below.

