A journalist walked around London wearing a kippah and got a very different reaction than one who did the same thing in Paris

A video of a journalist getting verbally abused while walking around Paris wearing a kippah has gone viral on YouTube, one month after a terrorist attack on a Kosher supermarket in the French capital.

In the video, the reporter is repeatedly insulted by pedestrians and sometimes spit on. It shows the prevalence of anti-Semitism even today. The video has more than 3 million views.

The demonstration actually replicates an earlier experiment done just before Christmas by Daily Telegraph reporter Jake Wallis Simons. Simons wore a kippah and then walked around London all day, taking the Tube and interacting with people on the street. The results were much different — Simons was mainly ignored.

