British Internet Users Will Have To "Opt In" To Watch Pornography

Britain’s four largest Internet service providers will ask customers to “opt in” if they wish to access adult content online, reports the Guardian. It’s part of a campaign from the British government to stop the “sexualization” of childhood. Customers will automatically be blocked from accessing pornography websites, unless they specifically tell their service provider that they want to enable adult material.



According to the Daily Mail, 40 per cent of British kids aged 11 to 14 have sent or received nude photos via the Internet or cell phones. Government advisors are blaming the trend on over-exposure to Internet pornography.

The initiative will also include the creation of a website, dubbed Parentport, where parents can sound off about what they deem to be over-explicit or risque media content.

