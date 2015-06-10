British industry beat expectations in April -- but manufacturing slumped

UK industrial production figures for April just beat analyst expectations by a distance.
Analysts expected a 0.1% boost on the month, with just a 0.6% boost year-on-year forecast.
The actual figures show a rise of 0.4% in April from March, and 1.2% from the same month last year.
Manufacturing figures, on the other hand, missed expectations, rising by just 0.2% month-on-month
