British industry beat expectations in April -- but manufacturing slumped

UK industrial production figures for April just beat analyst expectations by a distance.

Analysts expected a 0.1% boost on the month, with just a 0.6% boost year-on-year forecast.

The actual figures show a rise of 0.4% in April from March, and 1.2% from the same month last year.

Manufacturing figures, on the other hand, missed expectations, rising by just 0.2% month-on-month

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.