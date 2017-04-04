British icon Burberry has a new American home for its beauty business

Thomas Colson
Naomi Campbell in the Burberry Festive Campaign shot by Mario TestinoBurberryNaomi Campbell in the Burberry Festive Campaign shot by Mario Testino

LONDON — Iconic British fashion house Burberry has signed a multi-million pound deal with American cosmetics giant Coty which will see Burberry’s beauty business transfer to its new American partner.

Burberry will receive a £130 million cash payment and a further £50 million in stock in return for an exclusive long-term global licencing agreement, which will take effect from October, Coty announced on Monday.

New York-based Coty is one of the biggest cosmetics brands in the world, housing make-up brands including Rimmel and Max Factor. It has an annual turnover of approximately £7.2 billion ($US9 billion).

Burberry Beauty’s revenue — which includes its cosmetics and skincare brands — was £203 million in 2015/2016.

Burberry shares ticked up in early morning trading on Tuesday, and rose 0.75% by 9.45 a.m. BST (4.45 a.m. GMT):

Screen Shot 2017 04 04 at 09.46.51Investing.com

Christopher Bailey, chief executive of Burberry, said: “Working with a global partner of Coty’s scale and expertise will help drive the next phase of Burberry Beauty’s development and position this business for growth.”

 

