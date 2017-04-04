British icon Burberry has a new American home for its beauty business

LONDON — Iconic British fashion house Burberry has signed a multi-million pound deal with American cosmetics giant Coty which will see Burberry’s beauty business transfer to its new American partner.
Burberry will receive a £130 million cash payment and a further £50 million in stock in return for an exclusive long-term global licencing agreement, which will take effect from October, Coty announced on Monday.
New York-based Coty is one of the biggest cosmetics brands in the world, housing make-up brands including Rimmel and Max Factor. It has an annual turnover of approximately £7.2 billion ($US9 billion).
Burberry Beauty’s revenue — which includes its cosmetics and skincare brands — was £203 million in 2015/2016.
Burberry shares ticked up in early morning trading on Tuesday, and rose 0.75% by 9.45 a.m. BST (4.45 a.m. GMT):
Christopher Bailey, chief executive of Burberry, said: “Working with a global partner of Coty’s scale and expertise will help drive the next phase of Burberry Beauty’s development and position this business for growth.”
