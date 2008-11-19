British HSBC Banker Charged With Wife's Murder

The Global CIO of Liquidity at HSBC Asset Management has been accused of killing his spouse.



Here is the City: Neil Ellerbeck, the Global CIO, Liquidity, over at HSBC Asset Management, has now been charged with murdering his wife.

Paramedics are said to have been called to the banker’s house early afternoon Friday, after reports that a person was taken unwell. Katie Ellerbeck, a housewife described by neighbours as ‘slim’, ‘pretty’, but ‘loud’, was pronounced dead at the scene . According to Sky TV, a post mortem revealed that she died of asphyxiation and manual compression of the neck.

Mr Ellerbeck, 45, was taken into custody soon after police arrived at the house. The couple’s two young children, aged 10 and 13, were fortunately not thought to have been at home during the altercation. HSBC has denied reports that the banker had recently lost his job.

What’s interesting about this case is that it’s usually the banker that gets it.

