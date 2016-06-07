British HR startup hibob raised a $7.5 million seed round from investors including the cofounder of TransferWise

hibob The hibob team.

A new UK HR technology startup is coming out of stealth mode and announcing that it has raised a $7.5 million (£5.1 million) seed round from investors including TransferWise cofounder Taavet Hinrikus, Saul and Robin Klein’s seed fund LocalGlobe, and Silicon Valley investment firm Bessemer Venture Partners.

hibob creates an online destination for employment data that can tell businesses about their staff and suggest which perks a company should offer. Put in information like an employee’s marital status or their passions and you’ll get better perks out of the system.

$7.5 million is a big number for a startup’s seed round. Those rounds usually come in at hundreds of thousands of pounds, not millions. And the investors in hibob are top tier as well.

The platform isn’t yet open to everyone: It’s invite-only but companies can register their interest on its website.

Investor Saul Klein had this to say about the hibob funding round:

LocalGlobe is incredibly proud to join our friends at Bessemer in backing an incredibly strong team, with a great idea, in a space that we believe is wide open for disruption. hibob is set to do to HR and benefits what Slack did for team communication. Putting brains and beauty at the heart of their product and delivering huge benefits to the user.

