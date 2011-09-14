Crocs Ban In UK Hospitals Provokes Outrage

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

British hospital staff are outraged after their shoes of choice, Crocs, were banned by the National Health Service over health and safety concerns, reports the Telegraph.Crocs have long been the choice for nurses on long shifts due to their comfort and durability. They’re also easily wiped clean, making them an ideal choice for hospital use.



However, the UK’s National Health Service has raised concerns about the protection the shoe offers its employees from sharp objects.

For the same reason Crocs-style clogs have been banned in hospitals in the US, Sweden, Canada and Austria.

As a result of these concerns, authorities sent a memo to British hospitals saying that the shoe was not to be worn, warning that there had been reports of sharp objects piercing Crocs and similar styles of footwear.

However, the Telegraph reports that nurses are upset by the regulation quoting.”They are very comfortable to wear as we are on our feet all day,” One source told the paper: “Crocs can be cleaned if a blood spillage occurred. Do they expect us to wear blood stained trainers [sneakers]?”

