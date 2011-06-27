British Grannies Flock To Twitter To Discover Secrets Behind Soccer Star's Super Injunction

Photo: AP

Twitter saw its British visitor numbers jump 34% to 6.1 million last month, according to Nielsen-UKOM.The Telegraph reports that part of the jump came from an unexpected source: females over 65.



According to the Nielsen-UKOM report, the number of elderly ladies using the site doubled in the last month. The Telegraph suggests this jump may be due to the Ryan Giggs story that dominated the British press last month.

The story saw thousands of Twitter users take to Twitter to break the “super injunction” that prevented Giggs’ name being mentioned in light of alleged infidelity.

For many older users curious about the story, the site became the easiest place to learn about the sex scandal that everyone was talking about but traditional media outlets couldn’t cover.

