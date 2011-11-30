British Government Says No Hostages Were Taken In Today's Embassy Protests In Iran

Photo: Press TV

The scariest thing that came out of today’s protests in Tehran was the news that 6 British embassy workers had been taken hostage by protesters.Now that the dust has settled and the demonstrators have gone home, though, everything is a lot more clear. According to Reuters, British government sources have said that no hostages were taken during the unrest.



“There has been a confusing situation at times as to the whereabouts of certain staff. I wouldn’t use the term hostage,” Hague told reporters.

Separately, a British government source said no hostages were taken and said confusion had arisen because Iranian police had told some embassy staff to stay where they were during the protest.

The first report that hostages had been taken came from Mehr News, an agency that, like almost all news agencies in Iran, is basically a government mouth-piece. Mehr took the story down a few moments after they put it up.

But minutes later, Fars News (another standard Iranian news agency), ran with the story, they even reported when the hostages were “rescued.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.