British Girl No Longer Seems Interested In Bangladeshi Boyfriend

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on FT’s awesome “Ask The Economist” column, in which Tim Harford uses the tools of an economist to give practical advice.The latest, though, is too good to pass up, and we think you’ll enjoy trying to answer it.



Here goes:

I was in a long-distance relationship with my ex-girlfriend for six months, I in Bangladesh and she in England. At first, everything was perfect, but then her demand curve for me seemed to be slowly shifting to the left. Paranoid, I started giving her a lot more attention, thereby increasing my supply. My price and marginal utility fell. We broke up once, but I convinced her to come back.

We went back to normal and we talked for hours everyday. I decided I would move for her and managed to get offers to study economics in the UK. She started acting very oddly, and a few days ago, she said she doesn’t love me any more and completely broke up with me.

We’re still friends and she’s started making excuses that don’t seem too rational. I think she’s confused and that she’ll come back if I play my cards right. Should I sharply reduce supply and hope that my price goes up? I love her more than anything. My demand curve for her is perfectly inelastic.

Anon, Bangladesh

Any theories why? Please put them in the comments and please keep your answer strictly based on economics.

