Watch this guy attempt to eat 9,000 calories in one sitting for this over-the-top British food challenge

The Ambrosia “Food of the Gods” challenge, hosted at Huckleberry’s American Diner in York, England, tasks competitors with consuming over 9,000 calories in less than 60 minutes. That’s almost 14 pounds of food and over three times the recommended daily caloric intake.

The meal includes pulled turkey, pulled pork, sticky bourbon beef, slow cooked beef brisket, BBQ pork ribs, and mashed potatoes.

Someone has yet to complete the gluttonous challenge.

Produced by Jason Gaines. Video courtesy of Associated Press and Caters News.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.