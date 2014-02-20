British Flood Victims Reveal What They Would Save First In A Disaster [PHOTOS]

Violent storms and heavy rain have been setting off floods in in England for the better part of the last month and half, leaving villages like Moorland, in Southwest England, largely deserted. The country’s wettest January in nearly 250 years has damaged homes, businesses, and transportation.

Moorland, on the Somerset Levels (a coastal plain and wetland region), is the epicentre of the incredible flooding. Currently more than 2.3 billion cubic feet of flood water is being pumped out of the village, at a rate of 106 million cubic feet per day.

Reuters photographer Cathal McNaughton recently went to Moorland to find residents who have yet to leave their homes. He asked them what possession they would save first if they were forced to leave. They had some interesting answers.

Housewife Jane Clement, 54, and Nuclear Power Station Operations Manager Paul Clement, 57, pose outside their house with one of the photographs they say is the first thing they will save if they must abandon their house to the flood.

Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Sales representative Angela Greenway, 40, poses outside her house with two dogs, which she says are the first things she would take with her if her house floods.

Housewife and mother Lesley Haughton, 67, poses outside her house with her daschund dog.

Margaret Avery, 71, and her husband, Michael Avery, 76, pose with their grandson, Tom, 21, who suffers from Asperger’s Syndrome and epilepsy, who they say they will rescue first if floods overtake the house.

Semi-retired Rickie Haughton, 70, poses with his English Mastiff inside his house.

Teaching assistant Claire Stanley poses with important photographs of family and friends, which are the first things she would save in a flood.

Housewife Jean Gibbons and her husband, salesman John Gibbons, both 64, pose outside their house, holding a USB stick containing family photos, and passports.

Angela Tunstall, a retiree, poses with her husband and company director, Stephen, 62, inside their house, with one of their two dogs.

Builder Derek Bristow, 64, poses outside his house with one of the photos he will rescue first if the flood waters in his house rise any further.

