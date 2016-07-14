British media brilliantly blasts gender stereotypes by scrutinizing First Man's suit

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: British Prime Minister Theresa May and husband Philip May arrive at 10 Downing Street.(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Theresa May “>became Britain’s prime minister this week.

When women are celebrities, people tend to care a lot about their clothes. British media site Metro UK had fun reversing that stereotype.

“Theresa May’s husband steals the show in sexy navy suit as he starts new life as First Man,” blares the headline.

The article goes on to detail the clothing and shoes of Philip May, the country’s new First Man. Elsewhere, he’s a successful investment manager. But Metro shows how a person’s accomplishments can be reduced into background noise when the story focuses on their appearance.

“Stepping into the limelight as First Man, Philip May showcased a sexy navy suit with a flourish of pinstripe,” the article opens. “A single fastened button at the waist helped show off his fantastic figure and a pale blue tie brought out the colour of his eyes.”

And the story’s breathless, fawning, dehumanising language sounds a lot like a recent, much-pilloried cover story about Margot Robbie for Vanity Fair. It has lines like “Round glasses perched on his nose accentuated his amazing bone structure — no doubt one of the assets he used to help him to bag his wife.”

The article’s headline doesn’t even mention Philip May by name. It’s reminiscent of the famous Business Women Media headline from when Amal Alamuddin married George Clooney: “Internationally acclaimed barrister Amal Alamuddin marries an actor.” In the Metro UK parody article, Philip May is just an accessory to his wife.

