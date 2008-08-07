British Businesswoman Shoved Onto Train Tracks After Telling Men To Stop Smoking

A businesswoman in London yesterday was pushed onto the subway tracks by two men whom she had admonished for smoking on the station platform. The culprits are still at large.



Times Online: A businesswoman was pushed on to railway tracks at a packed station by two men yesterday after telling them to stop smoking. Only the prompt action of fellow commuters saved Linda Buchanan, 58, who was hauled to safety after landing close to a 750-volt live rail at Farningham Road station near Swanley, Kent.

Mrs Buchanan was pushed from the platform during the morning rush hour as she waited for a train to Central London, where she works as a senior consultant for the American-owned company DBM. As fellow commuters helped her back on to the platform, railway staff cut off power to the lines and halted trains that were due to arrive minutes later.

British Transport Police were looking for two men in their twenties, who were pursued by an off-duty Metropolitan Police officer but got away from the scene

One of the men was described as being white, in his mid-twenties and about 6ft with a stocky build. He had short cropped brown hair, and was wearing beige shorts, a green round-necked T-shirt and trainers. The second male was white and of medium build, in his early twenties and wearing bright red shorts and a dark top.

Two white guys of medium and stocky build, one of whom has short brown hair. That should narrow it down.

