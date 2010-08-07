British Engineers Create Car That Runs On Fart Gas

Photo: SWNS

At last… a source of fuel that will NEVER run out.Laura Roberts at the Telegraph:



The Bio-Bug has been converted by a team of British engineers to be powered by biogas, which is produced from human waste at sewage works across the country.

They believe the car is a viable alternative to electric vehicles.

Excrement flushed down the lavatories of just 70 homes is enough to power the car for 10,000 miles – the equivalent of one average motoring year.

This conversion technology has been used in the past but the Bio-Bug is Britain’s first car to run on methane gas without its performance being reduced.

It can power a conventional two litre VW Beetle convertible to 114mph.

(via @fmanjoo)

