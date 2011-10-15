British Drug Dealer Climbs Pylon, Drinks Beer And Orders Fries To Escape Cops

Photo: TriggerHappyDave via Flickr

A British drug dealer, on the run from the police, masterminded his escape by demanding a portion of french fries after he climbed up a 40-foot communications pylon, reports the Telegraph.Leigh Grant, a known drug dealer, was on top of the pylon and cornered by police. He was drinking beer and threatened to jump if the cops made a wrong move.



Looking for a way to lure him down, the police offered a portion of french fries from a nearby award-winning take-out joint. Grant accepted the offering, but when he came down to the ground, he had a getaway vehicle waiting for him and made a timely exit. Impressively, he even managed to retain the fries.

“He was there with his chips and beer – he seemed quite happy,” said one onlooker.

According to the Daily Mail, Grant then began taunting the police when he got home via Facebook.

It is unclear exactly how he got away, but bystanders say that he ordered the police to move their cars before he came down, all the while threatening to jump. That gave him an opportunity to board his getaway vehicle before the police knew what hit them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.