The British Are Now Preparing For Greece To Go Bust, And The End Of The Euro

Photo: Wikipedia

The British do not appear hopeful about Greece and the euro.From The Telegraph:



Treasury ministers have admitted that the Government is drawing up contingency plans for a Greek bankruptcy after being warned by a former foreign secretary that the euro “cannot last”.

…

In an emergency debate, senior MPs from all parties demanded that Britain stand aside from a new rescue package for Greece and push for the country to leave the euro.

Perhaps it’s the bit of distance that allows for this totally logical perspective on the whole thing.

How soon before we start hearing of similar meetings in Germany?

See also: Here’s who gets slammed if Greece defaults >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.