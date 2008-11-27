British Dog Owner Building $382,000 Dog House

A $382,000 dog house is being constructed in Gloucestershire, England. At any time in history–recession, depression, boom times or bust–this thing would be consider ostentatious beyond belief.

Daily Mail: Inside, the dogs will sleep on sheepskin-lined, temperature-controlled beds, soothe their aches in an 18in-deep spa, howl along to a £150,000 sound system and watch dog-friendly programmes on a 52-inch plasma TV.

Automatic dispensers will ensure that chilled, filtered water and deluxe dry food are always available.

The two dogs will each have a bedroom with large windows which overlook their own private playground. ‘Dog-vision’ webcams allow their owner to monitor their activity 24 hours a day, while climate control ensures they are kept warm.

There will be a sophisticated retina scanner installed at the front door to stop any other dogs getting in – something the Great Danes may view as a bit of a party pooper.

Via: Treehugger

Photo from Daily Mail site

