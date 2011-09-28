British Documentary Somehow Mistakes Video Game For Secret IRA Footage

British television channel ITV has apologized after accidentally using footage from a video game to illustrate the use of weapons obtained by the IRA from Muammar Qaddafi in the 1980s, reports the BBC.



Gamers quickly recognised the footage, which is from Arma 2, which was released two years ago and set in a fictional, post-Soviet country.

A post at PC Gamer seems to have identified that the footage was taken from this YouTube video (which, while misleadingly labelled, still looks a lot like a video game to us).

ITV has released this statement:

“The events featured in Exposure: Gaddafi and the IRA were genuine but it would appear that during the editing process the correct clip of the 1988 incident was not selected and other footage was mistakenly included in the film by producers.

“This was an unfortunate case of human error for which we apologise.”

