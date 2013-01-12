A British Store Has Deleted The Logos From These Famous Brands

It still won’t pour out of the bottle.

Photo: The Ethical Adman

Selfridges, the upscale British department store, is trying a “no noise” experiment in which it is reducing the amount of visual branded clutter that assaults shoppers inside its stores.So it asked several famous brands — including Heinz, Marmite and Levi’s — to create versions of their products without their logos.



Of course, the package design and trade dress on Heinz Baked Beans and Ketchup are so distinctive that they’re instantly recognisable even without the brand names.

See more of the debranded products at The Ethical Adman.

