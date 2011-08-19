Inside Today's Huge Attack On The British Council In Kabul

An injured Afghan policeman is helped away from the scene

Photo: AP

The Taliban have marked the anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain with a huge, multi-stage attack on the British Council. reports The Guardian.The attack is reported to have killed eight Afghan police officers, one foreigner and a member of New Zealand’s special forces.



The attack had three distinct phases.

First, a suicide bomb was first set off in a key street being guarded by Afghan police. Another suicide bomb destroyed the compounds wall. Then eight or nine heavily armed gunmen stormed the compound, shooting towards the British Council building.

After several hours of gunfights, with attackers using AK-47s and rocket-propelled grenade, all attackers are believed to have been killed. One lone gunman is believed to have held off a number of soldiers for a number of hours.

A combination of Nepalese ex-Gurkha soldiers and soldiers from New Zealand helped guard the compound, the BBC reports. British and US soldiers later arrived at the scene.

The British Council is a quasi-governmental institution that works to promote British culture across the world. The biggest task it has in Afghanistan is teaching English, The Guardian reports, with a particular focus in Kabul on teaching girls.

According to The Telegraph a number of British teachers sleeping in the compound were taken to a “panic room” by their bodyguard.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued a statement later that took credit for the attack:

“Today is our independence day from Britain. They recognised our independence 92 years ago – today’s attack was marking that day.

“Now the British have invaded our country again and they will recognise our independence day again.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.