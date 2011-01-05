British Con Man Who Posed As A Banker/Lawyer Claims To Have Slept With 2,500 Women

A British conman, Paul “King Con” Bint, claims his lying ways and classy careers inadvertently seduced 2,500 women.



Bint had three covers that apparently, women could not resist. Get ready for them.

A banker, a wealthy hospital consultant, and a barrister.

Are you screaming take me now yet?

Well, that’s because he isn’t standing right in front of you. Bint told the Daily Mail that his come on trick was “his ability to suit his appearance and lifestyle to back up his audacious lies” that caused women to fall in love with him. And once they did, he claims, they were shaken to the core.

Bint: “I would imagine there are some of them who may be never got over that betrayal and find it very hard to trust another man.”

Bint, meanwhile, kept the cool you’d expect of a ladies man juggling 10 women at once.

Bint: “I’ve been with maybe 2,500 women,” but “I’m not one of these people who keeps a running tally.”

“There have been occasions when I’ve had 10 women on the go at one time and spun each of them a different story so being in contact with them all as a different person really takes some doing.”

Except for that one time he sent the wrong text to the wrong girl.

Bint: “I slipped up a couple of times but I covered my tracks very quickly – actually sending the wrong text message from the wrong person to the wrong woman which took some explaining.”

But who hasn’t done that.

Of course now, he’s in jail and he regrets it all.

“I feel exceptionally ashamed for the hurt I have caused. If I could go back 25 years and start again, I would.”

Instead, he’ll “go straight” as soon as he gets out of jail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.