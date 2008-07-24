British Company Finally Figures Out How To Sell Newspapers: Include Free McFly CD

This week, British newspaper The Mail on Sunday included a free CD of up-and-coming band McFly in each copy, boosting sales by 300,000 copies. That’s not nearly as many additional copies as the Mail racked up when it enclosed Prince’s new CD last year, but it is a greater bump than Barry Manilow gave the paper.



BBC: A giveaway of the new McFly album in this week’s Mail on Sunday newspaper boosted circulation by 300,000, the publication has said.

Early figures reveal that 2.4m copies of the paper were shifted on Sunday, along with copies of the chart-topping boyband’s latest CD Radio:ACTIVE.

But sales failed to match the 600,000 additional copies it sold when Prince’s Planet Earth was given away in 2007…

The Mail on Sunday has also given away albums by Sir Paul McCartney, Simply Red and UB40.

Last week, a Barry Manilow greatest hits compilation was offered by the newspaper, which also resulted in a circulation lift of 280,000 – or 20,000 copies short of McFly’s edition.

