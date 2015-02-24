11 places that have the same name in Britain and America but look very different

Many American cities were named after English locations.

Using Google street view, we put together a slideshow of British and American towns and cities that share the same name.

You’ll notice that just because these places share a moniker, doesn’t mean they look alike.

First up is London, England.

London, Ohio, has a very different vibe.

There are some beautiful canals in York, England.

While New York is better known for its busy streets.

Boston is a small town in Lincolnshire, England.

In the US, Boston is the capital of Massachusetts.

Here's Cleveland in Middlesbrough.

And Cleveland in Ohio.

Birmingham is England's second largest city.

Birmingham, Alabama, has the Jazz Hall of Fame (seen here on the right).

Oxford, England, has one of the most famous universities in the world.

While Oxford in Maine is pretty anonymous.

Cambridge, England, is also a university town.

So is Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Harvard University is located.

Richmond is one of the prettiest boroughs of London, England.

Richmond, the capital of Virginia, is pretty scenic, too.

Exeter, Devon, is a British university town.

While Exeter, California, is a sleepy town on the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

Inside Oxfordshire, England, is a pretty little village called Woodstock.

While in the US Woodstock, NY is mostly famous for the rock festival that took place in the area in 1969.

In the UK, Newcastle is a lively city on the river Tyne.

In America, Newcastle is a residential suburb of Seattle, Washington.

