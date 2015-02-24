11 places that have the same name in Britain and America but look very different

Many American cities were named after English locations.
Using Google street view, we put together a slideshow of British and American towns and cities that share the same name.
You’ll notice that just because these places share a moniker, doesn’t mean they look alike.
While in the US Woodstock, NY is mostly famous for the rock festival that took place in the area in 1969.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.