British Butcher Has A Simple Way To Keep Horse Out Of Meat

In the wake of the horsemeat scandal, north London butcher Chris Godfrey reveals the simplicity of his supply chain as he champions British meat.The discovery of horse meat in burgers and lasagnes has prompted shoppers to question to what degree they can trust what is in their supermarket food.



While the blame for the crisis may lie with suppliers and fraud, the scandal has nonetheless shone an unflattering light on the supply chains used by supermarkets. As a result, shoppers are now asking whether the cheaper alternative is really an alternative at all.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Chris Godfrey, butcher and owner of F Godfrey, said it was “unbelievable” that meat was sourced from outside the UK when “so much good meat” was produced with the UK.

He queried: “Why do you have to drag animals halfway across Europe to feed our protein appetite?”

He added that more EU regulations would not strike at the heart of the problem.

Industrial meat production, he said, meant that most factory workers wouldn’t be able to tell one type of meat from another.

“Our meat starts on the farm, we order it, it comes through on the hoof, it’s killed,” he added.

“We know exactly what it is, the sex and age, and we butcher it.”

