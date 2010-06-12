It's Britain Vs. The U.S. In The War Over BP

CNBC spoke to David Buik of the Cantor Index and Nile Gardiner of the Margaret Thatcher centre for Freedom about the scale of conflict between the U.S. and UK over the BP spill.



Both Brits were pretty reserved about it, but they feel that Obama has gone overboard with his reaction, particularly in calling BP “British Petroleum.” Nile Gardiner did go a bit further, saying that the current U.S. administration seems “anti-British.”

From CNBC:



