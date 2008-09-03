British Businessman Kills Wife, Daughter, Self As Empire Collapses

A British businessman shot his wife and daughter before setting fire to their mansion and committing suicide.



UK’s Times Online: A ruined businessman was filmed by his own security cameras cradling a rifle outside his country house where police now say he shot his wife and daughter before burning their home.

Detectives are poring over hours of CCTV footage from Christopher Foster’s mansion that charts, second by second, how he killed his wife and teenage daughter before setting the house on fire.

Mr Foster appears to have cracked as his business empire crumbled and gone on a murderous rampage rather than see the trappings of his wealth – his home, horses, and cars – seized by bailiffs.

Extensive footage from a number of security cameras shows Mr Foster, 50, standing in the grounds of Osbaston House with a rifle in his hands just before flames destroyed the rambling manor house outside Maesbrook, Shropshire. The images show the stable block and kennels ablaze at about the same time as a large horse-box, used to ferry the family’s three ponies to gymkhanas, was moved down the driveway and parked across the security gates to form a barricade.

